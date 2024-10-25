WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $288,586.63

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 25th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $12.12 million and approximately $288,586.63 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00008957 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.52 or 0.00105123 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00011652 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000095 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

