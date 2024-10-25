Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 3,500.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

WVVI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $5.88.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 million for the quarter.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

