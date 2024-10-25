William Blair Issues Pessimistic Forecast for VMI Earnings

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Valmont Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.56 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.80. The consensus estimate for Valmont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $16.78 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ Q1 2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.93 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $320.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.45 and a 200-day moving average of $268.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.02. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $188.63 and a 12 month high of $330.97.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valmont Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 117.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 268.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total transaction of $480,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,942.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Valmont Industries news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total value of $480,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,942.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total value of $686,527.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,998.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

