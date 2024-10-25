Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90-$3.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.19 billion. Winnebago Industries also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.000-4.500 EPS.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Winnebago Industries stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,191. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $75.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.61). Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.51%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WGO shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WGO

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.