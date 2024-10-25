Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.61), Briefing.com reports. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Winnebago Industries updated its FY25 guidance to $3.00-$4.50 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 3.000-4.500 EPS.

Winnebago Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

WGO stock opened at $52.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average is $58.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.61. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $75.42.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WGO. StockNews.com lowered Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WGO

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.