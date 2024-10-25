Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Acquires 170,197 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:EALT)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:EALT – Free Report) by 37,821.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,197 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly comprises about 1.2% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV owned about 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 26,125.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 80,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 80,467 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the second quarter valued at about $289,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF - Quarterly alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.06.

Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (EALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 5-15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months EALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:EALT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF - Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF - Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.