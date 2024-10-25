Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 419,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,071 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 7.8% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $34,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,048,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,804,000 after buying an additional 2,013,457 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,065,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,045 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,407,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,273,000 after purchasing an additional 257,647 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $262,606,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,441,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,434,000 after purchasing an additional 100,502 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG stock opened at $84.05 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $85.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.62 and its 200-day moving average is $78.33.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

