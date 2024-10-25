Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Has $652,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQM. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $251,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2,146.7% in the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $202.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.90. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $140.84 and a one year high of $207.24.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

