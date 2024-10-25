Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Purchases 300 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,413,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 12.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 8.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 140.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 386,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,238,000 after acquiring an additional 225,581 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 4,888.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the period.

BATS:XBJL opened at $33.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $79.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.46.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (XBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a one-year outcome period. XBJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

