Worldcoin (WLD) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.05 Billion

Worldcoin (WLD) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Over the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. Worldcoin has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $242.16 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Worldcoin token can currently be bought for $1.84 or 0.00002809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Worldcoin

Worldcoin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,448,022 tokens. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Worldcoin Token Trading

