Wormhole Self Reported Market Cap Hits $659.86 Million (W)

Wormhole (W) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 25th. Wormhole has a market capitalization of $659.86 million and $49.93 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wormhole has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One Wormhole token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wormhole Profile

Wormhole’s launch date was October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,577,873,594 tokens. The official website for Wormhole is wormhole.com. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole.

Buying and Selling Wormhole

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,698,908,560 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.26776912 USD and is down -4.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 275 active market(s) with $49,308,469.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

