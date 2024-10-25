Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Hits $590.44 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 25th. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $934.60 million and approximately $143.44 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for about $590.44 or 0.00874140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,582,885 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped BNB (WBNB) was created to enable Binance Coin (BNB) to be used within the Binance Smart Chain’s DeFi ecosystem by making it BEP-20 compliant. This allows WBNB to interact with decentralised applications, smart contracts, and other tokens on BSC, significantly expanding its utility.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

