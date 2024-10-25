Wrapped eETH Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.56 Million (WEETH)

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 25th. Wrapped eETH has a total market capitalization of $6.10 million and $9.56 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped eETH has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Wrapped eETH token can now be purchased for approximately $2,650.30 or 0.03923708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped eETH Profile

Wrapped eETH’s genesis date was November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,711,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. Wrapped eETH’s official website is www.ether.fi. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi.

Wrapped eETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,710,087.16277132. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 2,636.73535204 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $19,672,545.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

