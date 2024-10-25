Wrapped XDC Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $7.37 Million (WXDC)

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. Wrapped XDC has a total market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $229,252.80 worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped XDC has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped XDC coin can now be bought for about $0.0275 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.74 or 0.00241707 BTC.

Wrapped XDC Profile

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 268,324,843 coins. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official. The official website for Wrapped XDC is www.xdc.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped XDC is medium.com/xinfin.

Buying and Selling Wrapped XDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 268,244,522.54404956. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.02761938 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $223,817.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

