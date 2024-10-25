Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.220-4.340 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.22-4.34 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on WH. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.57.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.47. 584,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,071. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.98 and a 200 day moving average of $74.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.32 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

In other news, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $391,406.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,661.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

