Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.32 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts updated its FY24 guidance to $4.22-4.34 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.220-4.340 EPS.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $8.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.06. 2,088,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,868. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.33. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $90.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.51%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.57.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.
