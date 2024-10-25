XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and traded as high as $7.60. XBiotech shares last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 25,832 shares trading hands.
XBiotech Stock Up 1.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $220.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10.
XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On XBiotech
About XBiotech
XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than XBiotech
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.