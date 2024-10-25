XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and traded as high as $7.60. XBiotech shares last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 25,832 shares trading hands.

XBiotech Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $220.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBIT. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in XBiotech during the second quarter worth $393,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in XBiotech by 102.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 49,863 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in XBiotech by 2,568.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,341 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after buying an additional 13,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

