Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XIAXF) Short Interest Update

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XIAXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the September 30th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.0 days.
Xiabuxiabu Catering Management Stock Performance
Shares of Xiabuxiabu Catering Management stock remained flat at $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66. Xiabuxiabu Catering Management has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.15.
Xiabuxiabu Catering Management Company Profile
