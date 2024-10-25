Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XIAXF) Short Interest Update

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XIAXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the September 30th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.0 days.

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management Stock Performance

Shares of Xiabuxiabu Catering Management stock remained flat at $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66. Xiabuxiabu Catering Management has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.15.

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management Company Profile

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Chinese hotpot restaurants in the People's Republic of China. It owns and operates restaurants under the Xiabuxiabu brand name, and restaurants under the Coucou brand name in Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, and Hong Kong.

