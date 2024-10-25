YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ) to Issue $0.36 Dividend

YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

YQQQ stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.10.

