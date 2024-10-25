Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for KEYS

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Keysight Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Keysight Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.43 per share.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

NYSE KEYS opened at $153.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $162.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,960. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

