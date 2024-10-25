Zacks Research Has Pessimistic View of Ovintiv Q3 Earnings

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a report released on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.28 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OVV. Siebert Williams Shank raised Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.50.

Ovintiv Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE OVV opened at C$55.16 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of C$49.74 and a 12 month high of C$76.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$62.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.63.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C$0.02. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of C$3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.46 billion.

Ovintiv Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

