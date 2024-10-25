Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 690.0% from the September 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised Zalando to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get Zalando alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZLNDY

Zalando Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.46. 12,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,459. Zalando has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.22 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.48.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zalando Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.