Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 690.0% from the September 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup raised Zalando to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on ZLNDY
Zalando Price Performance
Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zalando Company Profile
Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.
See Also
