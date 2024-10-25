Zcash Price Up 5.6% Over Last Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $617.39 million and approximately $69.67 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $37.81 or 0.00055624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00033008 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00011500 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000250 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

