Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC) Senior Officer Buys C$115,720.00 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2024

Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDCGet Free Report) Senior Officer Kyle Jay Cammann Doenz acquired 44,000 shares of Zedcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,720.00.

Kyle Jay Cammann Doenz also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 20th, Kyle Jay Cammann Doenz sold 125,000 shares of Zedcor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.91, for a total value of C$238,987.50.

Zedcor Price Performance

Shares of CVE ZDC opened at C$2.55 on Friday. Zedcor Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.49 and a 1-year high of C$2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.82, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$244.19 million, a PE ratio of 170.00 and a beta of 2.48.

Zedcor (CVE:ZDCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.40 million. Zedcor had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Zedcor Inc. will post 0.0300123 EPS for the current year.

About Zedcor

(Get Free Report)

Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. It engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. The company also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Zedcor (CVE:ZDC)

Receive News & Ratings for Zedcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.