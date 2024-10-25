Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC) Senior Officer Buys C$115,720.00 in Stock

Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kyle Jay Cammann Doenz acquired 44,000 shares of Zedcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,720.00.

Kyle Jay Cammann Doenz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Kyle Jay Cammann Doenz sold 125,000 shares of Zedcor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.91, for a total value of C$238,987.50.

Zedcor Price Performance

Shares of CVE ZDC opened at C$2.55 on Friday. Zedcor Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.49 and a 1-year high of C$2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.82, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$244.19 million, a PE ratio of 170.00 and a beta of 2.48.

About Zedcor

Zedcor last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.40 million. Zedcor had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Zedcor Inc. will post 0.0300123 EPS for the current year.

Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. It engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. The company also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services.

