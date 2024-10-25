ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.02.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZK shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Macquarie started coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.74 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the second quarter valued at $347,000. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 20.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 22,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the second quarter valued at $596,000.

Shares of NYSE:ZK traded up $5.60 on Friday, hitting $28.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,111,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,111. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $32.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.14.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZEEKR Intelligent Technology will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

