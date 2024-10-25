ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Now Covered by Analysts at CICC Research

Research analysts at CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $31.74 price target on the stock. CICC Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Macquarie started coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ZEEKR Intelligent Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.02.

Get ZEEKR Intelligent Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZK

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:ZK traded up $4.79 on Friday, hitting $27.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,537. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $32.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.14.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZEEKR Intelligent Technology will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter worth about $4,194,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,388,000.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.