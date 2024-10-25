ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,369,530 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 768,712 shares.The stock last traded at $27.66 and had previously closed at $23.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZK shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. CICC Research began coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.74 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.02.

Get ZEEKR Intelligent Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter worth $31,236,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,388,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter valued at about $17,478,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the second quarter worth about $4,194,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the second quarter worth about $2,736,000.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.