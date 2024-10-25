Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Zeta Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.69.

Zeta Global Price Performance

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $26.13 on Thursday. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zeta Global will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zeta Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 3.1% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Zeta Global by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 4.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

