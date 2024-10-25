Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.18. The stock had a trading volume of 984 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,337. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average is $25.71.

Get Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 alerts:

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5998 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.