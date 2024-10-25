Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Acquires 25,858 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,858 shares during the quarter. Teradyne accounts for about 2.0% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $19,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 7.7% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Choice Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $110.72 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $163.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $83,431.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,987.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total transaction of $83,431.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,987.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,072.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,977 shares of company stock worth $1,979,834 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

