Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 160,000 SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $208,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,804,062.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $114,501.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,412,757.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $208,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,147 shares in the company, valued at $22,804,062.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 475,267 shares of company stock valued at $10,691,681 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average is $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 0.67. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush upgraded SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

