Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Shopify by 3.5% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 18.8% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $79.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.94 and its 200-day moving average is $69.00. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The firm has a market cap of $102.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -469.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.49.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHOP

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.