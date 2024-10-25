Zynex, Inc. recently disclosed its financial performance for the third quarter of 2024 through a press release issued on October 24, 2024. The full details of the results were made available in Exhibit 99.1 accompanying the announcement.

In compliance with regulatory requirements, the information shared in this press release, along with Exhibit 99.1, is being provided for reference and informational purposes only and should not be considered as a filed document under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Additionally, this data is not intended for incorporation by reference in any registration statements or other documents as mandated by the Securities Act of 1933, unless specifically outlined in such filings.

As per the recent 8-K SEC filing by Zynex, the following exhibits were submitted with the report:

– Exhibit 99.1: Zynex, Inc. Press Release dated October 24, 2024

– Exhibit 104: Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

The filing was signed on October 24, 2024, by Dan Moorhead, the Chief Financial Officer of Zynex, Inc., in accordance with the stipulations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This report serves to inform shareholders and interested parties about Zynex, Inc.’s financial performance for the specified period. For further insights into the company’s operational and financial outcomes, the disclosed press release containing the detailed results can be referenced.

Please note that the content shared in the press release should be viewed in the context of the provided disclaimer regarding its regulatory standing.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

