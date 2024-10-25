Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Releases Earnings Results

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Zynex had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $49.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Zynex Trading Up 4.3 %

ZYXI stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.96. 133,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,262. Zynex has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.39 million, a P/E ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Get Zynex alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joshua R. Disbrow bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $58,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,040. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Anna Lucsok sold 8,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $64,906.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,349.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua R. Disbrow bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $58,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 72,000 shares in the company, valued at $599,040. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZYXI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Zynex from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Zynex from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zynex

About Zynex

(Get Free Report)

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.