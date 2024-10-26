1,616 Shares in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Bought by Cromwell Holdings LLC

Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 974.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Stock Down 2.1 %

BAX opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.75 and a 12 month high of $44.01. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

BAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

Baxter International Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

