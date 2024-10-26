174,263 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Purchased by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 174,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,504,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 310.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 100.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $62.59 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.41 and its 200 day moving average is $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

