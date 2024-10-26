32,087 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Purchased by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMB. Citigroup upped their target price on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $52.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.20.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,218. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

