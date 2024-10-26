3,760 Shares in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Purchased by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in US Foods by 46.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,550,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,321 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 371.2% in the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,866,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,630 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,019,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,336,000 after buying an additional 796,434 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,090,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,764,000 after buying an additional 694,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in US Foods by 14.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,528,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,940,000 after buying an additional 567,601 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,344,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,050. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.29 and its 200 day moving average is $55.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on US Foods from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $579,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,225.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

