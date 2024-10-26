5,470 Shares in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Acquired by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 37,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 61,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 739,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,834,000 after buying an additional 14,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

Shares of JIRE opened at $63.07 on Friday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $67.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

