8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of 8X8 to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EGHT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. 334,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,395. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.27. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $249.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.56.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.90 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 473.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,722,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073,230 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 188.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,957,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,145 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 105.1% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 576,418 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 27.5% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,649,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 571,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,448,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,912,000 after acquiring an additional 561,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

