Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.14 and traded as high as $10.10. Aaron’s shares last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 2,775,800 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AAN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.10 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aaron’s

Aaron’s Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $318.06 million, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $503.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aaron’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aaron’s in the second quarter valued at $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 314.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Aaron’s by 239.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Aaron’s by 172.8% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.