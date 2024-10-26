Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Holdings Boosted by Capital Management Associates Inc

Capital Management Associates Inc grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF accounts for 4.1% of Capital Management Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $10,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIVR. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 86.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the second quarter worth about $128,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SIVR opened at $32.09 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average is $28.34.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

