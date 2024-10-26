ADT (NYSE:ADT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.85-4.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.89 billion. ADT also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.700-0.750 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ADT from $8.20 to $9.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

ADT Price Performance

ADT stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,797,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099,404. ADT has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.16.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ADT will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Featured Articles

