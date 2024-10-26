ADT (NYSE:ADT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The security and automation business reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. ADT had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. ADT’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. ADT updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.700-0.750 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.70-0.75 EPS.

NYSE:ADT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,797,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.59. ADT has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.43%.

ADT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ADT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ADT from $8.20 to $9.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

