ADT (NYSE:ADT) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $6.92, but opened at $7.38. ADT shares last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 1,374,046 shares traded.

The security and automation business reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. ADT had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ADT from $8.20 to $9.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ADT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in ADT by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,297,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 310,406 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ADT during the 1st quarter valued at $1,017,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in ADT by 452.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 179,036 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 146,657 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ADT by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,406,307 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $237,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in ADT by 246.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 192,468 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 136,977 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Featured Articles

