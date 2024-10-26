Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Busey Bank

Busey Bank boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $156.23 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $252.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.91 and a 200-day moving average of $156.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

