Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05), reports. The company had revenue of $106.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.27 million. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 5.13%.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

AAVVF opened at $6.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

About Advantage Energy

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.