Aerodrome Finance Trading Down 21.3% This Week (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. Aerodrome Finance has a market capitalization of $170.06 million and $31.05 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00001592 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.94 or 0.00238055 BTC.

Aerodrome Finance Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,332,365,398 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,332,365,398.0569432 with 669,497,152.5215977 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 1.05279996 USD and is down -4.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 162 active market(s) with $36,238,137.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

