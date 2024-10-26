Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,300 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the September 30th total of 544,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Aethlon Medical Stock Up 1.4 %

AEMD stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.