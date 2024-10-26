AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MITT. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

MITT opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.05. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $99.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AG Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 91,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,143 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 143,799 shares during the period. 27.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

